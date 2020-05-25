Dr. Maggard hopes July will bring more answers about fall sports season

Question regarding how normal this college fall sports season will be still loom.

UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard expects some of those questions to be answered by early or mid July.

Ticket sales, concession revenue and parking income would all be in jeopardy if Cajun Nation wouldn’t be able to attend games at Cajun Field.

Dr. Maggard weighs those potential effects on the University of Louisiana athletics program.

“If fans can’t attend, that will greatly diminish people’s need to spend their disposable income with us,” Dr. Maggard says. “Where it will help by having a season, is that obviously that will provide for the continuity of television revenue and will provide for the continuity of revenue for the College Football Playoff, for the CFP.”