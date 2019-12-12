Dotson honored as Sports Illustrated First Team All-American

(UL ATHLETICS) – Redshirt senior Kevin Dotson has once again been recognized as one of the nation’s top offensive linemen after he was named a Sports Illustrated First Team All-American on Wednesday afternoon.

Dotson has already earned national recognition for his outstanding play during his final season at Louisiana, claiming a spot on the Pro Football Focus All-America team and earning First Team All-Sun Belt Conference honors.

A native of Plaquemine, La., Dotson garnered high praise from PFF throughout the year after he was named the highest-graded interior offensive lineman in the country with a mark of 91.2 on Nov. 23. He was also named to the PFF 2019 Midseason All-America Team and earned a spot on PFF’s National Team of the Week on Nov. 10

The redshirt senior has been critical for Louisiana’s elite rushing attack this season, which ranks second in the nation in yards per carry (6.39), third in rushing touchdowns (41) and fifth in total rushing yards (3,449). He is also a member of an offensive line that ranks eighth in the country in sacks allowed (1.15).

During the Sun Belt Championship Game against Appalachian State on Dec. 7, Dotson earned his 51st start on Louisiana’s line, the second most by any offensive lineman in the country.

The 2019 Sun Belt West Division Champion Ragin’ Cajuns close out the 2019 season against Mid-American Conference Champions Miami (Ohio) in the 21st Annual LendingTree Bowl on Monday, Jan. 6. Kickoff for the primetime matchup in Mobile, Ala., is slated for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN.