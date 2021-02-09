Developing depth will be key in 2021 for UL baseball

(UL ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE) - In need of a spark after three quarters of a tightly-contested defensive showdown, Louisiana got its offense going and outscored UT Arlington, 23-14, in the fourth quarter to extend its winning streak to nine games with a 57-48 triumph on Monday evening. With their ninth consecutive victory, the Ragin' Cajuns (10-5, 9-1 Sun Belt) matched the longest winning streak in program history set during the 1987-88 season and continued to distance themselves atop the Sun Belt Conference West Division standings. Senior Ty'Reona Doucet was instrumental in helping Louisiana secure its first win over UTA since Jan. 30, 2016, scoring a season-high 21 points, 15 of which came in the second half, and hauling in a team-high eight rebounds. Seven other Ragin' Cajuns scored in the contest, including a nine-point performance from Makayia Hallmon, who earned her third-straight start of the year, while Destiny McAfee and Jomyra Mathis each pulled in seven rebounds apiece and combined for 10 points. Both offenses came out firing early in the contest, going shot-for-shot before Mathis' made jumper off a turnover jump started an 8-0 run over the next 2:16 to give Louisiana a 16-7 lead through 10 minutes of play. Louisiana was only able to score five points in the second quarter against the short-handed Lady Mavs, but the team's defense came up huge and provided key stops to see the Cajuns head into the locker room with a 21-16 advantage. The slump appeared to be over in the third quarter when Doucet converted an old-fashioned three-point play to push the lead out to 28-22, but a 12-4 run over the next 4:19 gave UTA a 34-32 edge with under a minute to play. However, Kimberly Burton, who scored six points and gathered in four boards during the contest, was in the right place at the right time, hauling in an offensive rebound and putting up a layup to tie the game at 34-34 entering the final period. The Ragin' Cajuns attempted to pull away multiple times in the fourth quarter, but they were unable create any significant separation through the first 6:31 of the period. UTA's Emma Halverson got the visitors within 45-44 with 3:29 to go in the game, but it was not enough as Louisiana outscored the Lady Mavs, 12-4, with the help of eight made free throws down the stretch to claim the 57-48 victory. Louisiana's six-game homestand comes to a close on Thursday, Feb. 11, when it welcomes in-state foe ULM to the CAJUNDOME. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m. CT.