Developing depth will be key in 2021 for UL baseball

Cajuns baseball is also preparing for it’s opener in two weeks on February 19th at Tulane.
Louisiana opens with that three-game set in New Orleans. Then they come home for a five game homestand.
The key to great teams: pitching.
Head coach Matt Deggs is ready to face the challenges of dealing with COVID while maintaining a solid pitching staff.
“All hands on deck mentality,” Deggs says. “Next guy up. We talk about that all the time, regardless of what you role is that is going to be ever changing, evolving, and change at a moments notice. Pitch counts are important right now for everybody, whereas in years past we might have been developing a subset of guys. Pitch counts are important for everybody. One thing that is certain, as I sit here, we do have a lot of depth on the mound.”