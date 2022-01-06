Desormeaux Names Bryant Ross as Assistant Offensive Line Coach

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) – Louisiana Football has added Bryant Ross as Assistant Offensive Line Coach, head coach Michael Desormeaux announced on Thursday afternoon.

Ross, who worked with the Ragin’ Cajuns’ offensive line from 2018-20, returns to Lafayette after spending the 2021 season at Grambling, where he served as the offensive line coach and Run Game Coordinator.

“Bryant Ross is a prime example of someone who creates meaningful relationships,” Desormeaux said. “During his previous time here, he built lasting relationships with our players, making him a natural fit for us. He has worked here tirelessly to develop an offensive line that has set the groundwork for our offense. I am thrilled to have him back to help lead a room that he has been so instrumental in putting together. I am grateful to have Bryant, Brittany, and Brooklynn back in Vermilion and White.”

During his lone season at Grambling, Ross helped the offensive line cut their sack total in half from 30 in 2020 to 15 in 2021. The unit also saw the running game flourish, improving from 600 yards in 2020 to 2,257 yards in 2021.

While at Louisiana, he helped coach an offensive line that guided the Ragin’ Cajuns to three appearances in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, two bowl victories and two seasons with more than 10 wins.

During the 2019 season, Louisiana set numerous program records, including total offense (6,918), total touchdowns (69), most rushing yards (3,604), most rushing touchdowns (42) and most passing touchdowns (27), among others.

He was instrumental in the development of current NFL starters Robert Hunt and Kevin Dotson, who were key cogs in Louisiana earning Joe Moore Award honors multiple times.

Hunt became the third-highest draft pick in team history when he was selected 39th overall by the Miami Dolphins, while Dotson, who was named a First Team All-American by the Associated Press, USA Today, Sports Illustrated and Pro Football Focus and a Second Team All-American by Sporting News, was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 135th pick.

“I am excited and honored to join Coach Desormeaux’s staff and be part of the Ragin’ Cajuns family again,” Ross said. “My previous time spent here allowed me to grow and develop into the coach that I am today. The University of Louisiana is one of the premier programs in the country and the #cULture and the people in the community make this place second-to-none. My family and I are excited about this opportunity to be a part of this championship program and I cannot wait to get started.”

Prior to arriving in Lafayette, he worked as a graduate assistant offensive line coach under Dan Mullen at Mississippi State in 2017. His unit helped improve the Bulldog rushing attack from 23rd nationally (2,900 yards) in 2016 to 11th nationally (3,300 yards) in 2017.

While at Mississippi State, Ross coached three NFL draft picks in Elgton Jenkins, a Second Round pick by Green Bay Packers, Tyree Phillips, a Third Round pick by the Baltimore Ravens, and Martinas Rankin, a Third Round pick by the Houston Texans.

From 2014-16, Ross served as the Run Game Coordinator and offensive line coach at Central State University. In his first season at CSU, Ross took an offensive line unit that was ranked near the bottom of the conference to one of the top pass and run blocking teams in the SIAC.

The Marauders gave up just 11 sacks, which was the second least among all SIAC schools and ranked 36th best in all of Division II. The offensive line paved the way for the conference’s third-best rushing attack, averaging 183 yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry.

Ross began his career as an offensive line coach at West Hills College, where the team improved from 2-8 to 10-1 and won the Northern California Conference Championship and earned their first bowl win since 1982.

The Atlanta native played high school football at Booker T. Washington before attending West Hills Community College for two years. He then transferred to Alabama A&M University, where he finished out his collegiate career.

Ross and his wife, Brittany, have one daughter, Brooklynn.