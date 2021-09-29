Depth dwindling for the Cajuns as conference play continues

LAFAYETTE, La – The Cajuns will play South Alabama next as they go in search of their fourth straight win of the season.

They will have to do it with a team that looks like a mash unit.

Place kicker Kenny Almendares is out for the season with an avulsion tear.

On the offensive line, the Cajuns are getting thin as three players with significant playing time are also out for the season: Tyler Brown, Jax Harrington, and Carlos Rubio.

Head coach Billy Napier reflected Wednesday on how this affects the team.

“”The reality is every year each individual team has a set of circumstances — pros, cons, positives, negatives — and always encounters some adversity, some problems,” Napier says. “Injuries are part of that depth. We’ve had issues different positions at different times during my time here. It’s just part of the game. I think the important thing here is to keep perspective and come up with really good plans for improvement on how we’re going to work the players in practice to develop long-term. We’ve gotta keep chopping the wood.”