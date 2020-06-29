Deggs sees bright future for Cantrelle, Young

With Lafayette native Hayden Cantrelle being selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2020 MLB Draft, the Ragin’ Cajun baseball team has now produced a draft pick in 39 of the last 40 seasons.

Cantrelle was a staple in the Louisiana baseball lineup the last three years, starting in 135 consecutive games for the vermilion and white.

He was selected 151st overall by the Brewers in the fifth round. Cantrelle is now the seventh Ragin’ Cajun to be selected by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Head coach Matt Deggs also lost some talent on the mound, as right-handed pitcher Brandon Young signed a professional contract with the Baltimore Orioles.

Here’s Coach Deggs on his next level Cajuns starting with Cantrelle.

“We were certainly very happy for him, and he’ll represent UL and the city of Lafayette really really well,” Deggs says. “There’s no doubt in my mind. He’ll probably claw his way, scratch, fight his way to the big leagues. I would expect that. He’s that type of athlete and that type of young man. Brandon Young, there’s a guy that I thought should’ve been drafted in the top five rounds. Unfortunately for him, he was probably hit by that virus as bad or worse than any of them because he was still relatively underneath the radar. He certainly is a top-five round talent. He’s a top-three round talent in my opinion.”