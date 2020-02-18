Live Now
Deggs promises better times at the plate are coming for the Cajuns

A tough weekend of baseball for the Cajuns in more than one way: honoring a former coach and then on the field not getting a victory to start the season.

It started with a great tribute to Tony Robichaux. Now the team can get past this first weekend and focus on baseball.

Coach Matt Deggs alluded to the defense is ahead of the offense, evident by just three runs scored all weekend.

Deggs says better times at the plate are coming.

“I’ve seen us hit,” Deggs says. “That’s the first time I’ve seen that type of volatility. If you can fall that far back, guess what else you can do. You can go that far forward. What you hope to do is just keep working and keep your head down. Be the same dudes every single day and settle somewhere in the middle. Water always finds it level. I think everybody saw this pitching staff. We will get up to the point where we throw up 4, 5, 6 runs a game. When you can do that with this staff, it’s gonna suffocate some people.”

