Deggs keeping Friday night starter close to the vest

It seems like this week, the first of the season for Ragin’ Cajuns baseball, is taking forever to get to Opening Night.

It’s a unique first weekend series for the Cajuns. They will open on Friday with Southeastern, but then play two against Louisiana Tech on Saturday and Sunday.

The opponent doesn’t really matter. What does matter is how the Cajuns play in that opening weekend and part of that pace is set by the pitcher.

Head Coach Matt Deggs is keeping the pitching cards close to his vest heading into the opener.

“We know the first four guys that are gonna go out,” Deggs says. “I think Wednesday is TBA. What if we had 5 rock solid guys? I’ll probably come out with that Wednesday or Thursday.”