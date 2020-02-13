Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Deggs keeping Friday night starter close to the vest

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

It seems like this week, the first of the season for Ragin’ Cajuns baseball, is taking forever to get to Opening Night.

It’s a unique first weekend series for the Cajuns. They will open on Friday with Southeastern, but then play two against Louisiana Tech on Saturday and Sunday.

The opponent doesn’t really matter. What does matter is how the Cajuns play in that opening weekend and part of that pace is set by the pitcher.

Head Coach Matt Deggs is keeping the pitching cards close to his vest heading into the opener.

“We know the first four guys that are gonna go out,” Deggs says. “I think Wednesday is TBA. What if we had 5 rock solid guys? I’ll probably come out with that Wednesday or Thursday.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
53°F Cloudy. Periods of light rain early. Low 51F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
18 mph WNW
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
53°F Rain diminishing to a few showers by morning. Low 49F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
53°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
53°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
52°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar