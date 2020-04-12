Deggs hopeful to bring back stellar pitching staff in 2021

In the 17 games the Ragin’ Cajuns baseball team played this season, the most impressive and consistent performances were on the bump.

The pitching staff recorded a total earned run average of 3.48 and 173 strikeouts in those 17 games.

Senior Brandon Young and junior Conor Angel led the team in the innings pitched continued success in 2021.

Head coach Matt Deggs believes pitching will be the backbone of his ball club next season, just like it was this year.

“You can look at having the same pitching staff, hopefully with Brandon Young and Conor Angel,” Deggs says. “They’re very real possibilities to sign and lose them professionally. You could potentially have them back and the guys we have coming in, which we’re really excited about kinda headlined there by Hayden Durke there from Abbeville. He’s a real fastball. He’s a dude. If we get him to school, it’s got a chance to be special.”