Decision time for draft-eligible Cajuns

With the college baseball season coming to an end, five UL seniors and the draft eligible juniors have a choice to make regarding their collegiate futures.

One of those draft eligible juniors is Ragin’ Cajuns shortstop Hayden Cantrelle. He may have the chance to move on and play professionally.

Cantrelle started all 16 games played this season and led the team in homers with 1 this season. In all, he had 11 hits and 3 doubles.

He batted .309 last season with 9 home runs.

UL head coach Matt Deggs says he wants all his players to get that opportunity to play at the next level.

“Whenever it’s time, it’s time,” Deggs says. “Coach used to say this all the time. We’re not looking for guys to play to us, but through us. Our job is to develop them as men first off. Secondly, as professionals and guys that are gonna go out and be professionals in life or professionals in the game of baseball. I want that for every kid we have that has the ability to get the opportunity to go out and play professional baseball and grind their way to the big leagues.”