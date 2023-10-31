LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Volleyball’s setter Siena Decambra and libero Mio Yamamoto were both recognized for their impact in the Ragin’ Cajuns series sweep of ULM, being awarded Sun Belt Conference Setter of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday (October 31, 2023).

DeCambra turned in back-to-back 40-plus assists outings and led all Sun Belt setters last weekend with 91 total assists at an average of 11.4 assists per set.

Under DeCambra’s guidance the Ragin’ Cajuns offense averaged 14.6 kills per set on a .281 series hitting percentage – the team hitting .250-plus in all but one of the eight sets contested against ULM. She averaged at or above 11-plus assists per set both matches, capped off by an impressive 12.0 per set as Louisiana completed the series sweep on Saturday.

DeCambra started the weekend involved in all phases of the game, scoring four kills, passing out 43 assists, collecting eight digs and posting a block. She crafted a 48-assist, 15-dig double-double on Saturday to round out the weekend as the Cajuns extended their win streak to three matches.

A Ragin’ Cajun claimed SBC Setter of the Week for the first time since the 2020 season when Avery Breaux was honored twice.

Yamamoto capped off her strong month-long performance in October with two more 20-plus digs efforts during the ULM series. She totaled 49 digs in the series at an average of 6.1 digs per set – the highest per set average in the Sun Belt over the weekend.

Her 26 digs in the series opener and 23 digs in the finale were match-high totals both times and marked the fifth and sixth 20-plus efforts out of eight matches played in October.

Yamamoto scooped at least five digs in six of the eight sets competed against the Warhawks. She finished with 14 digs combined over the final two sets on Saturday as the Cajuns completed the sweep.

Paced by Yamamoto’s efforts, the Ragin’ Cajuns posted a Sun Belt-best 19.0 digs per set as a team over the October 26-28 series within the league.

It’s the second weekly award of the month for Yamamoto who first earned the honor on October 10 following then season-best performances in the Texas State series (October 6-7).

Louisiana has now captured multiple weekly SBC awards for the fifth consecutive season (2019-23).

Louisiana (15-11, 6-6 Sun Belt) travels to Hattiesburg, Mississippi for a two-match series against Southern Miss (10-13, 5-7 Sun Belt) where the two teams will battle for seeding position – No. 4 and No. 5 – within the Sun Belt West for the upcoming conference tournament.

First serve in the Thursday-Friday, November 2-3 series at the Southern Miss Wellness Center is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. both nights.

