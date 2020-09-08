Cyclones open as 11.5-point favorites over Cajuns

“We’re excited about the chance to play,” Louisiana head coach Billy Napier says. “We play a really good football team. It’s a heck of a way to open the season, one of the contenders if not the favorite to win the Big 12. Certainly, a lot of people out there think they are final four contenders. Heck of a football team, veteran team. It’ll be a great challenge for our guys.”

It is officially game week for the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Iowa State does open as an 11.5-point favorite over UL.

In last year’s opener, the Cajuns were nearly 20-point underdogs against the Mississippi State Bulldogs and ended up only losing by 10 points.

Now this season, Iowa State is the power five opponent. Head Coach Billy Napier isn’t looking back at last year’s performance against Mississippi State as motivation, though. He says this is a new team that was built during a very different offseason.

“You’ve gotta go back to square one,” Napier says. “This has been the ultimate test of adapting, adjusting, evolving relative to the fluidity of the schedule. Certainly we do have some experience on this team. Their experiences in the pas can benefit us.”

“I feel like we’re way more motivated this year than we was last year because of how we couldn’t finish last year with Mississippi State well,” Louisiana sophomore offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence says. “It’s a big opportunity for us. We probably come in as the underdogs. I like those odds. We can go out there and show the whole world we play first. We gonna show them what we made of. We’ve been working for this the whole time. I just like the stage. It’s setting up perfect for us, for us to go show what we’re made of.”