Current, former Cajun players react to news of head baseball coach’s heart attack

Ragin Cajun head baseball coach for the Ragin’ Cajuns Tony Robichaux suffered a heart attack last night.

University officials say it was not massive.



The university confirms he underwent a successful medical procedure.

The coach is expected to make a full and complete recovery.

News 10 spoke to some of his current and former players to get their reactions.

“I mean I was devastated. First thing I wanted to do today was go see him but I knew that probably wasn’t the best time. I knew for the family and all in there and I want to go see him for sure because he’s been there for me I think it’s our time to start being there for him,“ says Cajun junior Tremaine Spears.

“I was in shock because of course you don’t expect that to happen to anybody and… you see somebody in bad health and you don’t think that would happen but you look at Coach Robe and you don’t think that would happen, so I was in shock and I’m praying for him,“ says former Cajun Baseball player Todd Lott

Another Cajun player, Sport Voorhies adds: “He never wants to be the forefront of anything, and he talks about his players and right now we’re all wanting to give back to him because he needs us more than we need him.”

Bryan Maggard, the UL athletics director, sent a statement saying: