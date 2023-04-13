BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KLFY) – A bases-loaded hold in the fourth inning kept No. 21 Texas A&M in the lead and the host-Aggies stayed the course to collect a 4-2 win over the No. 25-ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball team on Wednesday at Davis Diamond.

Louisiana (30-12) threatened to take its first lead of the contest in that pivotal fourth inning. Laney Credeur led off with a first-pitch solo home run to trim the deficit to 3-2 and the Ragin’ Cajuns proceeded to load the bases with no outs.

Texas A&M (26-13) and relief pitcher Emiley Kennedy collected three straight outs – without the ball being successfully put in play – to escape the jam with the lead intact.

In the bottom half of the fourth the Aggies took advantage of a pair of miscues and free passes to get the run back and regain a two-run advantage.

Meghan Schorman entered with the bases loaded and no outs and with back-to-back strikeouts and a ground ball would prevent TAMU from adding on to the lead. Schorman (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 K) went on to toss three consecutive scoreless innings at the Aggies to give the Cajuns offense a chance down the stretch.

The Louisiana offense kept the pressure on Kennedy getting traffic each of its final three at bats, including runners at second and third looking for a quick response in the top of the fifth. Each time, though, Kennedy found the critical out at the right time to preserve the edge.

The loss was the second in as many nights for the Ragin’ Cajuns on their Spring Break trip to Texas, the squad being dealt back-to-back defeats for the first time since the Clearwater Invitational in mid-February.

The game started out as a see-saw affair with the teams trading solo home runs, TAMU netting one in the bottom of the first and Alexa Langeliers answering for Louisiana in the top of the second inning to draw a 1-all tie.

The Aggies reasserted control in the home half of the second when a walk, single and hit by pitch loaded the bases for Julia Cottrill who shoved a single through the right side that led to a pair of runs crossing the plate and a 3-1 lead.

The advantage was shored up in the fourth inning when Kennedy threw up the stop sign during Louisiana bases-loaded attempt at altering the momentum.

Louisiana held a 10-5 advantage in base hits led by a 3-for-3 performance from Langeliers whose homer in her first at bat was her ninth of the season. Each of the Ragin’ Cajuns top three hitters in the lineup (Mihyia Davis, Karly Heath and Credeur) turned in 2-for-4 outings.

Credeur’s leadoff homer in the fourth inning marked the fourth time in the past five outings that she’s delivered a home run ball. She’s picked up five of her season total seven home runs during the stretch.

Heath (1.0 IP, 1 H 2 R, 2 BB) was responsible for tie-breaking run in the second inning and as a result was charged with the first loss of her collegiate career in 19 decisions (entered the day 18-0).

Wednesday’s matchup was the first between the two programs at Davis Diamond since it opened in 2018. The Aggies improved to 7-3 all-time against Louisiana in Bryan-College Station.

The Ragin’ Cajuns face off with Texas State (26-15-1, 6-4-1 SBC) in another key three-game Sun Belt Conference series at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park from Friday-Sunday, April 14-16.



The Texas State matchup continues Louisiana’s four-week stretch of conference series that will have implications on the title race. The Ragin’ Cajuns started the challenging stretch with sweeps of James Madison and South Alabama the past two weekends which vaulted the squad into first place in the standings.



The Ragin’ Cajuns and Bobcats are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Friday, then at 4 p.m. on Saturday followed by a noon series finale on Sunday. Television coverage is being provided by ESPN+ and radio coverage is available on 103.3 FM The Goat and the Varsity Network.