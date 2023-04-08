LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Ragin’ Cajun softball went two for two against South Alabama on Saturday; at the plate, Laney Credeur went six for six.

Credeur was a perfect 3-3 in each game with three home runs and 6 RBI.

“The girls brought me up today for sure. They heightened my confidence for sure,” she says.

She hit two home runs in game one.

She was not the only Cajun to go deep in that game. Stormy Kotzelnick and Karly Heath each had solo homers to their credit.

Meghan Schorman pitched the first five innings and struck out 9.

After 5 innings, Louisiana led 6-1.

However, The Jaguars began to mount a comeback. Schorman returned to the circle with the Cajuns leading 7-4

After giving up a run-scoring single, she struck Mackenzie Brasher looking to end the game and give Louisiana the 7-5 win.

Louisana jumped to an early lead in game 2, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first, including two-run singles from Credeur and Alexa Langliers.

Credeur connected on a solo home run to make the lead 6-0 in the bottom of the second.

The Cajuns would win 8-0 in five innings.

Sam Landry pitched all 5 innings for Louisiana, allowing 4 hits and striking out 6.

Louisiana looks to get the sweep of South Alabama on Easter Sunday at 2:30 pm.