COVID-19 halts Cajuns tennis’ run atop Sun Belt conference

Another one of the spring sports affected at UL is the tennis team.

This team was off to a phenomenal start with only three losses. The Cajuns sported a 7-1 record at home at the Cajun Courts.

Head Coach Mark Jeffrey says the biggest thing they had to deal with is the fact that they have a lefit opportunity to win the Sun Belt and get to the NCAA’s.

I talk with him about how this season was going, and the frustration of dealing with this situation.

“We were having a great season,” Jeffrey says. “We were 13-3, nationally ranked 65th in the country out of about 240 teams. We’re probably the highest ranked team nationally in the Sun Belt. We had a great chance to win the Sun Belt. We were definitely one of the top couple of teams. We had beaten Rice University 6-1. We had come up against Florida State who was 15th in the country, and we lost 5-2. A very close match. We had actually won the doubles point. We had won the first sets in courts one, two, and three. You need four to win four matches to win. We were 30 minutes away from upsetting the 15th-ranked team in the country. We were having a really good year.”