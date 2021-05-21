Cooke shines as UL evens series with 3-2 win over Troy

LAFAYETTE, La – Connor Cooke pitched another fantastic game, carrying a no hitter into the seventh inning and putting the Ragin’ Cajuns in a good spot to claim a 3-2 win over Troy at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park on Friday night.

Picking up his seventh win on the season, Cooke was amazing in his start. The Sulphur, Louisiana, native carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

It took one inning for Louisiana to get its three runs, all of which were plated on RBI singles from Drake Osborn , CJ Willis and Bobby Lada in the fifth.

After the fifth, Orlando Ortiz (6-5), pitched one more frame before he was replaced by Kyle Gamble.

Both starting pitchers were lights out up until the fourth inning. Ortiz only allowed one hit through four frames, while Cooke was perfect.

Cooke gave up a home run in the top of the eighth inning to Clay Stearns and exited the game with a runner on second that eventually came around to score on a double from Logan Cerny.

Talley entered the game with two outs in the eighth and only allowed one hit, which led to the 3-2 win for the Ragin’ Cajuns and his eighth save of the year.

Louisiana will be celebrating the academic achievements of two managers and 12 student-athletes as well as recognizing four senior baseball players on Saturday following the game.

Louisiana will look to clinch the series against Troy at 4 p.m. on Saturday at M.L. ‘Tigue’ Moore Field at Russo Park.