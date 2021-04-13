Connor Cooke named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week

Louisiana Baseball’s Connor Cooke has been named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday morning.

Cooke pitched a gem for Louisiana against Arkansas State on Saturday, April 10, tossing a two-hit, complete game shutout that included 12 strikeouts and zero walks.

His outing was the first two-hit, complete game shutout by a Ragin’ Cajun since 2014. The 12 strikeouts by Cooke tied for the second-most among pitchers who have thrown a two-hit, complete game shutout in school history.

In addition to Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week, the right-handed pitcher was also named the LSWA Sports Pitcher of the Week for his outstanding start against A-State.