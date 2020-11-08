Comeback Cajuns: UL finishes strong for 27-20 homecoming win

(LAFAYETTE, LA) – Four straight incompletions followed by a Mekhi Garner pick ended Arkansas State’s final drive of the game, securing a 27-20 homecoming victory for the Ragin Cajuns over the Red Wolves.

Eric Garror and Percy Butler also came up with clutch interceptions, and following the game head coach Billy Napier praised the defense’s ability seal the deal.

“Our defense kept us in the battle in the first half, so I thought it was fitting they closed out the game,” Napier says. “We used great technique. A lot of the corners played great today. You don’t survive today if you don’t have really great corner play. We limited the outside receivers impact on the game today.”

“We were filling all our gaps, doing all our assignments that Coach Toney told us that they were going to do. Everybody was playing as one, and we were just telling the offense just stay to it. We had them every drive that we got on the field. Everytime they got close to the endzone, we were forcing them to kick a field goal. We were keeping the game tight for the offense.”

In all six of UL’s victories so far this season, the Cajuns have been behind at one point in the game.

Napier credits his team’s grit for staying in close games, and finding a way to win.

“Our team has impressed me with the fact that we dont panic,” Napier says. “There’s a ton of poise amongst our players and our staff. The staff’s done a really good job of teaching football. We’re fully aware of why things aren’t working and why they should work, what we need to do to fix it. I thought offensively the staff did a really good job of making adjustments at halftime. In general we’ve got a special group in there. They don’t have any quit in them at all.”

Louisiana advances to 6-1 on the season and is now bowl eligible.

They are set to continue their trek through the Sun Belt west next Saturday against South Alabama.