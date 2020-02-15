Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Coach Tony Robichaux’s Legacy Honored at Cajun’s Season Opener

Cajun Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, LA — The Rajun Cajun’s fanbase rallied to remember a legendary coach Friday.

The season-opener against Southeastern Louisiana meant more because it was the first game in 25 years without Head Coach Tony Robichaux.

“Tough times don’t last, just tough people.” “You can’t sharpen a knife with a Kleenex.” Those are just two of Coach Robichaux’s quotes or Robeisms as they are called.
Everyone was offered a poster full of them for attending, but that was only the first of many ways he was honored.

Fans, players, and family packed Tigue Moore Field for the game but also for a friend.

“Everything is here because of Robichaux,” longtime fan and UL Lafayette alumni Ronnie Louvier said.

The head coach died late July 2019 days after a heart attack. Friday the entire fanbase honored him with a retired number, home game flag, and first pitches from his sons, but it also helped everyone to heal.

“This was a can’t miss event”, former player Scott Dohmann (98-2000) said. “You can’t put words to it. It’s just surreal that we’re here.”

Dohmann and other former and current players surrounded Robichaux’s widow Colleen and their family.

“I wanted to bring my sunglasses, and I didn’t do it. And some tissue paper because I knew I was going to have a little bit of tears running out of my eyes, and I did”, Louvier admitted.

He says Coach Robichaux made him an even bigger Cajuns fan, “He treated me like I was something special. Like I was something important, and I’m a nobody.”

Phil Devey played for Coach Robe in the late 90’s, but his words never left him, “As a freshman, he told me, ‘Phil, be the hunter, not the prey. He was a coach of a sport, but he was also our life coach”.

New number 36 gear which debut Friday is a popular way for everyone to hold on to the late coach away from the diamond.

Ragin Cajuns Store Associate Director Sarah Armentor said the caps, shirts, etc. have flown off the shelves and other additions will come to the store throughout the season, “It’s still so soon, and so everyone is just looking for a little piece, and I think this line is a great way to do that.”

With a standing ovation, the Robichaux family learned (if they didn’t already know) the love their coach, dad, father, brother, showed the Cajuns will not be forgotten.

“What they lost out on (was) those times that he was with us instead of them”, Dohmann We are here for them now as Tony would want us to be, and that’s the bottom line.”

Festivities remembering Coach Robichaux continue Saturday. A player-funded statue of Head Coach Tony Robichaux will be unveiled before a home game against Louisiana Tech at 2 P.M.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

40°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

°F Feels like °
Wind
mph
Humidity
%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

38°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mostly clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

42°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

44°F Clear Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar