Coach Robichaux laid to rest

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Head Coach Tony Robichaux spent his life serving the young men he coached. And Monday, many of his players, fans and the Robichaux family said their final goodbyes.

Over 1,000 mourners gathered at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette, on Monday.

Honoring a man who was so much more than a baseball coach. For more than three decades, Tony Robichaux influenced the lives of the men who play for him off the field… much more than on it.



“He’s not about baseball, It’s what he did not who he was,” former player Sport Voorhies said.

Alex Preciado, played for Robe, as well. “It’s what he did to teach us how he treated others, we saw that. And how to carry ourselves, as men, as husbands, as fathers.”



Jefferies Tatford also knew Robichaux’s impact early. “He came into my house when I was 18 years old. When he left, I knew I didn’t want to play anywhere else. Hopefully, i’ll be good enough to carry that on with my four kids.”

That’s an example of Robe’s far reaching impact on his players. And as Louisiana Athletics Director Dr. Bryan Maggard says Cajun Nation felt the impact as well. “You can see through times like these how genuine people are and how deep rooted their relationships are with each other and they do care about each other. ”

Never more evident, is that, than in the relationship Robichaux had with assistant coach Anthony Babineaux.

Babineaux spent every season, 25 of them, by Robe’s side. Anthony says, “Still hard for me to put it into words, everything that he meant to the school and me personally. Besides his immediate family, I’m the closest one to him… It’s very tough, but I know he is in a better place.”