Coach Napier recognizes need for change

Ragin Cajun football players reported to voluntary workouts on Tuesday, and now they hope that is the start of work helping them get back to work. They hope it the start to a lead up to a football season, come Sept. 5th.

Wednesday, UL Head Football Coach Billy Napier met with the media to discuss a variety of issues: from the upcoming season, to the changes going on in our country when it comes to race relations.

Napier believes this can be a turning point by creating dialogue within the team, and across the community. For his team, they have shown leadership when dealing with this issue.

Coach Napier says, “It is disturbing that these events continue to happen. I know that they don’t reflect all of the law enforcement, we are certainly very appreciative of all the people that serve our country in those capacities. I think this is an opportunity to get better. I think it will provoke change, and it’s gonna cause people to take a good look in the mirror. It’s gonna cause us to really evaluate some of the process that are in place.”