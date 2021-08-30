Coach Napier extends thoughts and prayers to those affected by Hurricane Ida

The impacts of Hurricane Ida are being felt by many people in Louisiana, even some players and staff members within the Ragin’ Cajuns football program.

To begin his press conference on Monday, head coach Billy Napier extended thoughts and prayers to those affected by Hurricane Ida over the weekend.

“You know I know we’ve got a number of players and staff that families have been significantly affected here,” Napier says. “Certainly a lot of it is to be determined. There’s just a lack of communication with the power and cell phone towers and all of those things. Still have a number of players who haven’t talked with their family yet as a result of that. It’s a little bit of an ongoing process so our thoughts and prayers are with all the people that are dealing with what we know can be a very difficult situation.”