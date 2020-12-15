Coach Napier comments on Auburn coaching vacancy

Auburn fired Gus Malzahn over the weekend.

Another SEC job has come open, sparking the question: is Billy Napier a candidate?

Odds have him in the top three candidates. Hugh Freeze is the top.

Coach Billy Napier, again today, answered the question about another coaching vacancy.

“This is gonna get a little old here in terms of every time a job across the country opens up,” Napier says. “Names get thrown around. Being a part of those conversations is humbling. It’s a direct reflection of not just this staff and this group of players and our entire organization this year but all the people in year one, year two, and this is year three. A lot of people have contributed to our ability to have success and be a part of those conversations and that dialogue, starting with our administration. We’re entirely focused on the business and the task at hand. That’s 2:30 in Conway playing for the conference championship game.”