Coach Napier Breaks Down Grambling Offense and Defense

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - UL Head Coach Billy Napier has been studying both sides of the ball while looking at Grambling film.

"They present different problems for you in all three phases," he said.

As the Cajuns prepare for their home opener against Grambling, Coach Napier knows that offensively, the team is stacked.

"They do have five offensive lineman with significant experience coming back," he explained, "they've got a good group of skilled players with their running backs and receivers and they have a number of transfers."

One thing Grambling doesn't have on the offensive side of the ball is last years quarterback.

But, Coach Napier doesn't believe that that will be the biggest variable of Saturday's game.

"Coach Fobb is going to call their offense and they lost their offensive coordinator," he said, "so Coach Fob's history offensively relatively to maybe what we have on film I think that's one of the variables in the game is adjusting to what we see from their offense in the game and early in the game."

When it comes to the defensive side of the ball, "these guys present an attacking style," said Napier.

"They take chances, they do a good job of mixing it up, they have an identity, they know who they are, coordinator's been there for a number of years and they have a comprehension of who they are and what they want to be."

The Cajuns play host to Grambling on Saturday with kickoff set for 6p.m.

