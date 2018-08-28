Coach Napier Announces Both QB's Will Play on Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - "I think both guys are very effective players," said UL Head Coach Billy Napier to the media on Monday, "I think that you'll see both of those guys on Saturday at some point."

From the beginning, Coach Napier has stated the quarterback spot is between Andre Nunez and Levi Lewis.

"It's a situation where you've got a senior who's talented, a really effective passer, a guy who can move our offense up and down the field and distribute the ball and make great decisions," he said, "but at the same time you've got a young player who's a dynamic leader that has the respect of his teammates that can provide a spark for our football team."

All throughout camp Coach said that just when one stood out, the other stepped up and brought back the uncertainty of who should be the starter.

"Andre being the senior has had a tremendous training camp, he's worked as hard as any player on our team and I think Levi is a very unique young man who has tremendous leadership capability.

Now, it's a waiting game.

Coach will release later this week who will start against Grambling, but that doesn't mean that'll be the starter for the season.

"I think that's the big statement, is that we've got two young men that deserve to play and we're going to play both on Saturday."