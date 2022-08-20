LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Cajun football head coach Michael Desormeaux has made a decision on who will start for Louisiana.

The front runners were Chandler Fields and Ben Woolridge.

In the last scrimmage of fall camp each were part of a scoring drive.

Woolridge connected with Michael Jefferson for a score.

Fields sent a strike to Kaleb Carter.

Desormeaux plans to let the quarterbacks know Sunday.

Then the team.

Then the public.

“I mean it was difficult early on. It was a lot of back and forth. It became a little more obvious as got through the middle of camp and even today you guys got to see it. how close it’s been. it’s been closer than that going into it those guys have competed their tails off. I felt that we have two great options that are ready to go right now. plus some that are really close to it and will be at some point,” he explained.

Louisiana hosts Southeastern September 3.