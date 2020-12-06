Coach Billy Napier issues statement on coaching vacancies

FILE - Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier directs his team from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, in this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, file photo. Louisiana-Lafayette won 31-14. No. 25 Louisiana-Lafayette is on track for one of the best seasons in program history under coach Billy Napier. But it could come crashing down this week if the Ragin’ Cajuns stumble against South Alabama. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, FIle)

Louisiana Head Football Coach Billy Napier is staying put, at least for now. Napier issued this statement Saturday Night regarding his name being up for various head coaching positions.

“It’s humbling to be considered a worthy candidate for any job opening, but it’s also important to realize this is a direct reflection of our entire organization from top to bottom.

Here at the University of Louisiana, we have a special group of people that take tremendous pride in their role. We have dynamic leadership and a unique pride and passion for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

We are excited to announce that we are moving forward at Louisiana.

We look forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead, and we are thankful for the opportunity to represent this community and university.

The #cULture is real.”

