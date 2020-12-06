Coach Billy Napier issues statement on coaching vacancies

Louisiana Head Football Coach Billy Napier is staying put, at least for now. Napier issued this statement Saturday Night regarding his name being up for various head coaching positions.
“It’s humbling to be considered a worthy candidate for any job opening, but it’s also important to realize this is a direct reflection of our entire organization from top to bottom.
Here at the University of Louisiana, we have a special group of people that take tremendous pride in their role. We have dynamic leadership and a unique pride and passion for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
We are excited to announce that we are moving forward at Louisiana.
We look forward to the opportunities and challenges ahead, and we are thankful for the opportunity to represent this community and university.
The #cULture is real.”