Another LSU Tiger will change uniforms this summer, but CJ Willis will stay in his new diggs with Coach Deggs and the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Willis announced via Twitter today he’s going to continue his journey with the University of Louisiana.

Excited to announce that I will be starting a new chapter at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette!



Thank you to LSU for some of the best years of my life! I will forever be grateful for the relationships and memories I have made there. pic.twitter.com/H2c6WWJ69b — Christopher Willis Jr. (@ceejwillis4) June 17, 2020

He was drafted in the 39th round back in 2018 by the Tampa Bay Rays.

In 2019, he played in 24 games with 11 starts, batting .212 with four doubles, seven RBI, and eight runs.