LAFAYETTE – After a sensational performance on Saturday, Joe Charles was named Player of the Week by the Louisiana Sportswriters Association on Monday. Charles split the vote with Jordan Wright of LSU for Co-Player honors.

Charles put up a stat line for the ages, scoring 22 points with 14 rebounds, five blocks, four made threes, three assists, and three steals against Coastal Carolina. He is just the fourth player since 1996 to post those numbers in a single game. It was the seventh double-double of the year and fourth straight game with 13 or more rebounds for Charles. The junior was one point shy of matching his career-high as well.

He was a defensive force against No. 19 James Madison on Thursday. Charles grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked three shots while recording three steals in the near upset.

The Cajuns open a four-game road trip this week at Troy on Wednesday.

