Breaking News
Drew Brees says he’s coming back for 2020 season
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Challenging season for UL Basketball hasn’t altered the end goal

Cajun Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Ragin Cajun Basketball enters the final four games of the regular season, with the hopes of getting into the postseason.

UL currently in the midst of a three game road trip that end this weekend at UL-Monroe, this Saturday at 2pm from Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Cajuns Head Coach Bob Marlin needs an award for handling what has been one of the most challenging season in recent Cajun Basketball history. But, you have to give credit to Bob and his assistant coaches for keeping the ship on course, and still having a chance to host a Sun Belt Tournament game.

Coach Marlin says this team is upbeat despite the challenges, “It’s been a challenge for sure. and from injuries to illnesses, and various things that have popped up, that we have never seen before. But, our guys have been positive and I’ve tried to coach the coaches, and they have done a tremendous job, keeping everything moving in the right direction and having solid practices, and keeping everyone’s spirits up. and knowing what is at stake. And we still have a chance to host a conference tournament game, and to do that would be quite the accomplishment.””

Two of the final three games for the Cajuns will be at the Cajundome, including the final game of the season against Coastal Carolina.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
53°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low near 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar