Carson Roccaforte named Sun Belt Player of the Week

BEAUMONT, Texas – Nine individuals tallied multiple hits and 16th-ranked Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball generated 13 extra base hits as a team during an 18-0, 10-0 doubleheader sweep of Lamar in run-rule fashion on Monday at the LU Softball Complex.

The sweep, which kicked off a stretch of three consecutive days of play in Texas, extended the current winning streak for Louisiana (27-6) to 12 games.

Jade Gortarez led the charge at the plate with three doubles and six RBI in the two-game set. Ciara Bryan delivered three of the Ragin' Cajuns five triples off of Cardinals pitching, starting with a program-recording tying two triples in the opening game.

Casey Dixon worked five innings of scoreless softball throughout the day to lead a group of four Louisiana pitchers who blanked Lamar (4-32) over 10 innings.

The Ragin' Cajuns scored in every inning of Game 1 and broke free from the Cardinals in the second inning when four extra base hits led to the first big inning of the day, increasing the lead to 5-0.

The advantage reached double digits an inning later when Bryan's second triple cleared the bases and Gortarez's first run-scoring double brought in a pair of runs for an 11-0 edge.

Lamar's lone threat came in the fourth inning when the first two batters reached base, but was quickly erased as Dixon struck out the next three that she faced.

Kandra Lamb held LU to two singles in three innings of work, striking out four as she picked up her team-leading 13th victory of the season.

In Game 2, Cardinals starting pitcher Shelby Mixon kept the Ragin' Cajuns off-balance at the plate with a Karly Heath two-out RBI single being the lone run through the first two innings.

Louisiana began to pull away in the third inning when runs came in off the bats of Gortarez, Rawls, Justice Milz and Kaitlyn Alderink in succession opening up a 5-0 lead. Gortarez's second two-run double of the twinbill came the next inning and upped the lead to 8-0 ensuring an early finish.

Dixon turned in another efficient effort in the circle, yielding only a single run over three innings after relieving Heath, then gave way to Vanessa Foreman who worked a perfect fifth inning to conclude the day.

DIAMOND NOTES

UP NEXTNo. 16 Louisiana continues the Texas portion of its 10-game Spring Break road trip on Tuesday, April 6 in Huntsville, Texas playing a 6:30 p.m. single game against Sam Houston State (8-20) at the Bearkat Softball Complex.