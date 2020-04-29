Calais talks about the excitement of Tampa Bay draft day call

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two undrafted free agents UL's Jamarcus Bradley signed with the Browns, and Michael Jacquet to the Eagles make a total of five Ragin Cajuns getting the opportunity to prove themselves on the next level, in NFL Camps.

Robert Hunt says, "How I came into every game was, I came into every game with a bully mentality. So, I wanted to bully anybody who stepped in front of me, whoever I came up against that's what I wanted to do. We run the ball at Louisiana-Lafayette, and that's mindset, and that's the mindset I've been having for a while now!"”