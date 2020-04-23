Calais ready for 2020 NFL draft

The third fastest 40-yard dash time for running backs at the NFL Combine impressed scouts from all across the league.

But the 4.42 on the clock…didn’t impress Raymond Calais himself.

“I was actually disappointed in that time,” Calais says. “When I was training in California, I ran a 4.35 twice on the laser. I was kind of hoping I would do the same at the combine. I don’t know. I still ran fast. It was definitely a good time.”

The former Cecilia High football and track star earned first-team Sun Belt honors as a return specialist and third team honors as a running back.

Calais’ career as a Cajun brought in 15 touchdowns and over 18 hundred yards.

He is part of a Louisiana draft class that features a handful of NFL hopefuls.

“We have 7 or 8 guys that could possibly fill somebody’s roster,” Calais says. “That’s huge man, especially for a Sun Belt team.”

Twenty-seven NFL teams in total have shown interest in Calais, including the Saints and the 49ers.

Most projections have him getting drafted early on the third day.

He’ll be waiting on the call surrounded by his biggest support system – his family.

“I think they’re more excited than me,” Calias says. “My dad is always calling me asking which team called you, what’s going on. It’s definitely an exciting time for them, and I just want to make them proud.”

Fulfilling the dream of being an NFL running back: it’s a moment the Breaux Bridge native knows will be an emotional one.

“I will definitely have the goosebumps,” Calais says. “Hopefully whenever I do get the call, I’ll put it on speakerphone so everyone in the house can hear it. I’ll make sure everybody’s quiet. I’ll put it on speaker phone. I’ll definitely be crying. I will definitely cry whenever I get that phone call.”