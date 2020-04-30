Calais looks forward to learning from Brady

Breaux Bridge’s Raymond Calais, who prepped at Cecilia and spent his college career at UL, will get an opportunity in the NFL.

Ray was selected in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at spot 245.

At his first chance to get into a playbook, he’s going to dive in so he can be ready for anything Tom Brady throws his way.

Calais wants to make the most of the opportunity to play with one of the game’s greatest.

“Ah man it’s definitely gonna be crazy,” Calais says. “That was the first thing I mentioned to the general manager. I get to play with Tom Brady. He started laughing. He was like yes you do. It’s definitely gonna be like every childhood dream. You get to play with the “G.O.A.T.” You get to learn from him. I’m really just excited to be around those guys, just to learn from them and pick their brains and become a better football player.”