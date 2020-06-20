Cajuns wrapping up week two of voluntary workouts

On Friday, the Ragin’ Cajun football team wraps up week two of voluntary workouts that began on June 9th.

In a normal year, the team would have about 3 to 4 weeks off in May, then begin summer workouts the first week of June.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the team went from having 3 weeks to 3 months off, which is a similar break to what NFL players get after the end of their seasons.

Strength and conditioning coach Mark Hocke got some insight from people with pro-level experience on how to get guys in shape that first week back.

Even with the different schedule, Hocke and the staff are trying to keep it as normal as possible while adhering to COVID safety precautions.

“I’d say our program looked pretty similar across the board, like our vets probably couldn’t tell much was different,” Hocke says. “If anything, the intensity of the drill maybe wasn’t as high. We weren’t doing max velocity sprint. We weren’t asking them to run as fast as they possibly could on certain drills that we normally would ask them to do. In the weight room, we were just smart about how much weight we put on the bar. We kept the intensity pretty low, trying to focus on fundamentals and technique.”