Cajuns working while they wait

(KLFY) It’s still unclear what Saturdays will look like this fall when it comes to the college football season.

For the Ragin’ Cajuns, they are still working while they wait on those answers.

While most players are back home due to COVID-19, head coach Billy Napier says the team has a very specific five-day protocol for how to train during the week.

He says there is a certain amount of work set for each day, in hopes of keeping the players conditioned and ready for whenever practices resume.

“We’ve adapted based off of the equipment that they do have access to,” Napier says. “I think we’re trying to make the best of our situation here. Right now we have eight hours a week that we allocate with the players per the NCAA, and we have all that planned out. Our expectation is that the players are doing the work so that there will be as small of a deficit as possible when they do get back.”