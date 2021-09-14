Cajuns working to improve 3rd down efficiency

The Ragin Cajuns, in their first two game, had a tough time getting off the field, when it comes to 3rd down situations…

In the season opening loss to Texas, the Longhorns converted eight of 15 3rd downs. In the Nicholls game, a 27-24 win. UL allowed the Colonels to convert on 11 of 16 3rd downs.

Contrast that with a 9-27 clip for the Cajuns offense on 3rd downs, and one can see where some improvement might need to take place.

Head Coach Billy Napier says a lot of factors go into those numbers, including facing a couple of really elusive QBs in the country.

Billy says, “We are in a good call, one man away as far as executing the play. Whether its alignment or that’s location in the drop, execution of the game up front. I think that when you look at 3rd down in this game, its a combination of all those things.””