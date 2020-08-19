Cajuns working for depth at wide receiver

College Football, where there is excitement for a season. In fact, the excitment level is pretty high from players and coaches, not to mention fans.

While there are many obstacles in 2020, the key for UL this camp is to focus on what they can control.

And, what they can control is their preparation for the season. Coach Billy Napier’s job is to find the best players and put them on the field. Doing what gives the team the best chance to win.

At wide receiver, the loss of Bam Jackson, and Ja’marcus Bradley creates an opportunity for other players to step up and gain playing time. Two guys have done that, Sophomore Peter Leblanc, and Redshirt Senior, Jalen Williams. Napier doesn’t want those two to be the only two, getting on the field. He says creating depth is important to the team’s success.

Coach Napier says, “Ultimately, We are trying to get our best three players out there, and then our best two out there. We play mostly 3 wide receiver set, 60 % of the game, and two about 40% of the game. Peter is one of our better receivers, and I think the big thing is, I’m not worried about Pete, as much as worried about developing quality depth behind he and Jalen.”