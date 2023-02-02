LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team’s shooting was on point on Thursday, Feb. 2 lifting the team to a 66-58 win over ULM at the Cajundome.

Louisiana landed its fifth consecutive victory by shooting 61.5% from the field and 80% at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter to generate 29 points, according to a Ragin’ Cajuns Athletics press release.

The press release also said that it was a group effort in putting the Warhawks away in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Tamera Johnson, Nubia Benedith and Destiny Rice joined Alicia Blanton in scoring double figures as the Ragin’ Cajuns overcame the absence of injured leading scorer Lanay Wheaton.

The win extended the Ragin’ Cajuns series win streak over the Warhawks to 17 games since 2015.

Louisiana will play Troy next in a rematch at the Cajundome on Feb. 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.