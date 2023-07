LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana forward Tamara Johnson hosted a basketball camp for kids at her alma mater, Lafayette Christian Academy.

Boys and girls from ages 8 to 17 took part in this two-day event, which started on Friday and concluded Saturday afternoon.

The first day of camp was about teaching the kids the basic fundamentals. Day two was about applying those skills on the court. The kids got to work on their ball handling and shooting skills with a few competitions thrown in the mix.