Cajuns without several starters, including Elijah Mitchell, for Saturday’s home opener

This week UL takes on the Georgia Southern Eagles for their home opener on Saturday.

Billy Napier’s squad will do so without running back and former Sun Belt offensive player of the week Elijah Mitchell.

Mitchell, along with right tackle Max Mitchell and nose guard Tayland Humphrey were not on the depth chart or injury report released on Wednesday night.

Outside linebacker Joe Dillon and cornerback AJ Washington, as well as backup quarterback Jaiave Magalei and reserve defensive lineman Sonny Hazard were out last Saturday as well and are still not on the depth chart or injury report this week.

The athletics department does not disclose the names of players out due to COVID-19 testing or contact tracing.

Depth will play a huge role this season, and the Cajuns definitely have that at the running back position.

Senior Trey Ragas is the team’s second-leading rusher behind Mitchell and has two touchdowns on the season so far. Sophomore Chris Smith has a touchdown and significant reps through the first two games.

After Ragas and Smith, freshman Emani Bailey and junior T.J. Wisham follow on the depth chart and have a chance to contribute to the ground game on Saturday.

“Bailey’s been especially impressive in his reps that he’s taken,” Napier says. “You know, T.J. had the injury there for a while. He missed quite a bit of time during training camp. Emani Bailey is one of the more impressive freshmen. Obviously, we hope that translates to the game.”