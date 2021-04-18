Cajuns win softball series against Texas State

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – After a Saturday split with the Texas State Bobcats, the 14th ranked Louisiana Ragin’ Cajun softball team was able to take the series in six innings with an 8-0 win.

Kaitlyn Alderink opened the scoring bringing home Ciera Bryan.

It would stay 1-0 Louisiana until the bottom of the sixth.

Bryan starts the scoring by connecting on a 2 run homerun.

Then Julie Rawls hits a 2 run double.

Karley Heath adds a two run single.

The final run of the afternoon was scored by Kendall Talley off of a squeeze bunt.

“It just shows how explosive this ball club is. When they get rolling, you have nine hitters that can all hit the ball, they can all play the game. We had the speed offense in today. You look out there you have nine players that can really run. any of them can steal a base,” says coach Gerry Glasco.

Summer Ellyson went the distance for Louisiana. She only allowed one hit and struck out seven Bobcats.

“When the team gets on a role like that, I find that it helps me push myself to do better. because they are hype, I want to be hyped for them and that’s what pushes me to get through the games,” she says.

The 34-7 Cajuns host Louisiana Tech on Tuesday afternoon.

First pitch is set for 4 pm.