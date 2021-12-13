Cajuns will not have letdown in New Orleans Bowl

It’s been a heck of a run for the Ragin Cajuns. 12 straight wins, the last of which is a Sun Belt Championship vs. App State back on December 7th. So, there is not much else to accomplish, right?

Except one thing! A 13th straight win, and a New Orleans Bowl Title.

Although, this bowl appearance feels a little different. The Cajuns set out to win a conference title, and did that! Everything else is Lagniappe!

Now the challenge for new Cajuns Head Coach Michael Desormeaux becomes keeping this team engaged for the New Orleans Bowl against a good Marshall team on December 18th at the Caesars Superdome.

He says this team will be ready, because they want to finish this special season out the right way.



Coach Desormeaux say, “The beginning of the year, you set out a bunch of goals, and for us finishing in the top 25 was one of them. As a team, it’s important to them, they know that is on the line. They are excited about playing in that venue. it’s always an exciting thing, They have respect for Marshall. I don’t see our kids having any kind of letdown. Our kids have had some time away from him and when we come back the kids are refreshed and ready to go.””