Cajuns will honor D.J. Looney with name on jersey in Birmingham

The Ragin’ Cajuns will honor late assistant coach D.J. Looney in a special way when they travel to play UAB on Friday night in Looney’s hometown of Birmingham, Alabama.

Together as one on Friday. pic.twitter.com/KiF47dGKzu — Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns® Football (@RaginCajunsFB) October 19, 2020

Looney was an offensive line coach for the Cajuns.

“Each one of our players this week will wear Coach Looney last’s name on the back of their jersey,” UL coach Billy Napier said Monday morning.

“So our entire travel roster will have ‘LOONEY’ in their nameplate on the back of their jersey this week to honor Coach Looney.”

Napier said he expected “a big contingent” of Looney’s family members to be at Legion Field when the Cajuns (3-1, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) face the Blazers (4-1, 2-0 Conference USA) in Friday’s nationally televised game (7 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

Looney, 31, died on Aug. 1 of a heart attack that occurred during a mini-camp practice at Cajun Field a few days prior to the start of preseason camp.

