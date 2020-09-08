Cajuns volleyball begins 2020 season with back-to-back wins

The Ragin’ Cajuns began their 2020 campaign with two wins this past weekend over Houston Baptist.

Head coach Heather Mazeitis-Fontenot says she’ll never complain about wins but did think her team did come out a little flat on Saturday. She believes her team isn’t as conditioned as they’d normally be to begin the season due to the altered offseason surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Mazeitis-Fontenot knows the girls will continue to improve in that area as the weeks go on and is proud of how they responded to earn those back-to-back wins.

“If we had a regular preseason and a regular spring, regular summer workouts, we wouldn’t even be having that conversation,” Mazeitis-Fontenot says. “Now, it’s something that’s always going to be a part of the conversation at least through mid-October until they really get their legs underneath them. I think it’s gonna be there for a while. The good thing is conference is still a few weeks away, so we’re going to get an opportunity to get in better shape.”

