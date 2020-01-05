Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cajuns visit local hospital in Mobile ahead of bowl game

Cajun Nation

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

On the second day in Mobile, the Ragin’ Cajuns visited the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital. Around 20 players spent time with the patients, giving them toys, shirts, and even some Billy Napier bobbleheads.

Hospital visits are experiences this team prioritizes, especially on bowl game trips and even on some away games during the regular season.

The players said they go into the rooms wanting to encourage the patients and lift their spirits. A lot of times, it’s a mutual connection where the patients are also inspiring the players.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories