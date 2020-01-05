Cajuns visit local hospital in Mobile ahead of bowl game

On the second day in Mobile, the Ragin’ Cajuns visited the University of South Alabama Children’s and Women’s Hospital. Around 20 players spent time with the patients, giving them toys, shirts, and even some Billy Napier bobbleheads.

Hospital visits are experiences this team prioritizes, especially on bowl game trips and even on some away games during the regular season.

The players said they go into the rooms wanting to encourage the patients and lift their spirits. A lot of times, it’s a mutual connection where the patients are also inspiring the players.