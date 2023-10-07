LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Ragin’ Cajuns beat the Texas State Bobcats 34-30 in week 6 of the college football season.

The Cajuns (4-2) looked to bounce back from a tough loss on the road last week in Minnesota as they take on the Bobcats (4-2) at home.

The Bobcats managed to outscore the Cajuns in the first half, but in a back and forth game the Cajuns led the game 34-30 at the final whistle.

UL’s QB Zeon Chriss completed 13 of 17 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, and receiver Robert Williams caught 5 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.

The Cajuns will host Georgia State in week 8 after a bye week next week.

