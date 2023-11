LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Cajuns (5-3) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-4) at Cajun Field for week 10 of the college football season.

After a win on the road against conference rivals South Alabama, the Cajuns have not been able to keep the momentum falling behind the Wolves 20-10 at halftime.

Cajun’s QB Zeon Chriss has completed eight of eleven passes for 160 yards and one touchdown.

Check back for the final score.

