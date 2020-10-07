Cajuns to play Coastal Carolina on Oct. 14

Game rescheduled due to potential impact of Hurricane Delta; 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, La. (UL Athletics)- The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Department of Athletics and Coastal Carolina, in collaboration with the Sun Belt Conference, have agreed to move the football game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, at Cajun Field to Wednesday, Oct. 14, due to the potential impact o

Hurricane Delta. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Taking into consideration the possibility of damaged or unsafe facility conditions following the

hurricane, No. 23-ranked Ragin’ Cajuns Football and the Chanticleers have agreed to potentially

move the site of the rescheduled game to Conway, S.C.

A determination on that move, if necessary, would be made prior to the conclusion of the

weekend as local conditions are assessed.

The matchup’s date has now been adjusted twice in less than one week, with the first change

coming when the Ragin’ Cajuns’ contest against Appalachian State on Wednesday, Oct. 7, was

postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Mountaineers.

The original date for the game with the Chanticleers was Saturday, Oct. 17.

Louisiana and Coastal Carolina will be meeting for the third time in program history, with the

visiting team winning the previous two meetings. Most recently, the Ragin’ Cajuns defeated the

Chanticleers, 48-7, in Conway on Nov. 7, 2019.

